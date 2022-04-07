T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

