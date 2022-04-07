Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSM opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $524.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

