Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.