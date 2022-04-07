Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.
