Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.76. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

