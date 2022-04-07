Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

TPR opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

