Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.98

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 3457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

