Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

