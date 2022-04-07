Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,031,872 shares.The stock last traded at $2.41 and had previously closed at $2.39.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $624.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

