TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several analysts have commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.