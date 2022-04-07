TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.
Several analysts have commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.