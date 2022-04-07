TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $123.83 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 167.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $972,351,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.