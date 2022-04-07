Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.44

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 12403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

