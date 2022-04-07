Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,408.17

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,408.17 ($18.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,586 ($20.80). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.33), with a volume of 137,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,474.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,408.17.

In related news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.24), for a total value of £567,699.66 ($744,524.14).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

