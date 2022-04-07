Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

