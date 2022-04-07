Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

