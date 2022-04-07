Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of PM opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

