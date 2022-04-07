Telemus Capital LLC Has $241,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.94. 27,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,482. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

