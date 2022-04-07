Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

