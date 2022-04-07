Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

