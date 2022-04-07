Telemus Capital LLC Sells 123 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,093,000 after buying an additional 115,246 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

LULU opened at $371.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.