Telemus Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

