Telemus Capital LLC Sells 39 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN opened at $358.52 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.