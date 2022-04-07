Telemus Capital LLC Sells 431 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.