Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of BK opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

