Telos (TLOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $216.93 million and $2.74 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

