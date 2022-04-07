TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.94 and last traded at C$30.01. Approximately 144,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 183,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 82.90.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

