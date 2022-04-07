Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.