Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,265 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE TDC opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
