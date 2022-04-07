Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,265 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

