Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Terminix Global by 261.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

