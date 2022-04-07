Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,045.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $912.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $962.26. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

