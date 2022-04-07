Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $660.00 to $790.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Tesla stock opened at $1,045.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $912.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

