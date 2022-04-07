Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

