TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.28. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 23,707 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

