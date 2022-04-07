Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of THLLY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
