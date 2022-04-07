The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $98.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

ENSG opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

