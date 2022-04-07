The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Shares of GS stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.97. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,102. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.75 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

