The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Shares of GS opened at $316.26 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

