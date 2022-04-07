The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $183.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.