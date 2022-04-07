The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $3.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
