The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $3.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,581,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $8,490,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

