The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price to $47.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

