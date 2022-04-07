The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $410.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Generac stock opened at $300.08 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.35 and a 200-day moving average of $361.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

