The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,118. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

