The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

