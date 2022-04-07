The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $298.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

