The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Kimberly S. Greene Sells 40,419 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.