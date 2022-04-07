The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,785,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

