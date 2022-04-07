The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

