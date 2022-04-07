Theodore Blegen Sells 930 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29.

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 107.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.