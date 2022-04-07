Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.75. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $737.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

