Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE THR opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,371,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.