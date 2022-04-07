Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 4.4%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Several brokerages have commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.
In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRX)
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.